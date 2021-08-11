Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$41.79 and last traded at C$41.73, with a volume of 225889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POW. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a current ratio of 126.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.65.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

