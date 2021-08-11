Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,281,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,638,847. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.