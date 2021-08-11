Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $608.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $631.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.