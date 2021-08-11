Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $856,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

NTLA stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.