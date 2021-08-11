Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.73. 865,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,894. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

