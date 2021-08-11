Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 278 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

