Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.54. The stock had a trading volume of 651,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

