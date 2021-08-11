Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.79. 1,840,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $322.36. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

