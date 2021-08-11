Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,215. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

