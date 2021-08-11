Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,506,438 shares valued at $53,428,393. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

