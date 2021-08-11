Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 25,256 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 1,483.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,432 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 104.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXLW opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

