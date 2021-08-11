Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 829 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $617.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

