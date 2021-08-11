Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $2,093,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.58. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

