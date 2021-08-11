Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $223,000 Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Alaska Communications Systems Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 318,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 163,286 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSK opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $184.53 million, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

