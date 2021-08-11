Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $236,000 Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,270 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUSK stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

