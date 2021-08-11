Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

