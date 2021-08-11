Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.36 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of eHealth worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 80.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after buying an additional 382,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $24,641,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

