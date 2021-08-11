Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.64 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NX opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $825.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

