Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.80 Million Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Tutor Perini worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $754.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

