Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI stock opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $227.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.90. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.59.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.