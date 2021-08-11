Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 6.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.94. Approximately 4,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 591,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $745,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

