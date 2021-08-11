ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PRA stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 360,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

