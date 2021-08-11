Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 853,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,203. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.