Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 11,705,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,819,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

