Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 7,027,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377,195. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.