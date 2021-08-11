Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.7% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 155,310 shares in the last quarter.

USRT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 102,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,476. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.93.

