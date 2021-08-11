Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $7.59 on Wednesday, reaching $221.66. 7,771,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

