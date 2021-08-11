Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progyny (PGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.