Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.37

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 2191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

About Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

