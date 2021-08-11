Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 7,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 21,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

