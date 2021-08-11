PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 4,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,338. PROS has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.