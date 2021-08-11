Proton Trading Up 9.8% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Proton has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00879817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00110968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043130 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

