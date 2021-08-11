Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 687,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.03. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.