Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.21. 34,147,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

