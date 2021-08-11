Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 73,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,378. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14.

