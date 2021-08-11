Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 967 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in AT&T by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,607,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,479,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,363,336. The company has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

