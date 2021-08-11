Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -320.69 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,446 shares of company stock worth $4,496,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

