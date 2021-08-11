Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

LEA opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38. Lear has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

