Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Workiva Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Workiva in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of WK opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -141.48 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $140.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

