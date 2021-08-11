Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.72.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.09 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

