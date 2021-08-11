Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE MEC opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

