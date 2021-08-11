Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

SGMO stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

