Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $407.29 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.19.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,740 shares of company stock valued at $16,087,405. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

