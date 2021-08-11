Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

