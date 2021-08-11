Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of KTB opened at $56.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,303,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $21,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after acquiring an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

