Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,575. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

