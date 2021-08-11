Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oncorus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $345.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 185,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

