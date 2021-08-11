Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

