Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Chartered in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

