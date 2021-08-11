Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vimeo in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

